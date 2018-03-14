Candidate field for Summit County openings remains largely unchanged

The candidate field for the Summit County government positions that will be on the ballot in November for the General Election remained relatively unchanged Tuesday, with less than three days left in the filing window.

The window to declare as a candidate for public office officially opened on March 10 and was off to a strong start. Summit County Councilors Chris Robinson and Glenn Wright declared their candidacy Friday morning, along with Sheriff Justin Martinez, County Attorney Margaret Olson, Clerk Kent Jones and Auditor Michael Howard.

As of Tuesday at around noon, no other people have filed to run against the incumbents. Candidates have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to register as a candidate. They must file in person at the Summit County Clerk's Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Clerk Kent Jones said it's hard to predict whether more people will file in the final days. He said, "It's possible we will get some more."

"I just don't know," he said. "I haven't heard of anyone that is waiting to file. We will just have to wait and see what happens."

Rep. Tim Quinn (R-Heber), who occupies the House District 54 seat, has filed for reelection, while Park City Democrat Meaghan Miller will also be a candidate for the seat. Rep. Logan Wilde (R-Croydon)filed to retain the House District 54 seat, while Park City resident and Democrat Christopher Neville will also campaign for the position.

The Senate District 26 seat, which will be vacated by the retiring Sen. Kevin Van Tassell, will also be on the ballot this fall. Ronald Winterton, of Roosevelt, had filed to run for the seat as of Tuesday afternoon, while former Summit County Councilor Tal Adair, Parkite Jack Rubin, Brian K. Gorum, Kyle Snow and Ryan Starks have indicated they'll also mount campaigns.

Kevin J. Orgill, of Upton, joined Vern Williams, of Wanship, in filing to run for the North Summit Board of Education. Steven Hardman, of Kamas, will run for the South Summit Board of Education, while Park City residents Anne Peters, Kara Hendrickson and Erin Grady joined Vicky Fitlow in starting campaigns for the open positions on the Park City Board of Education. Two school board positions will be up for election for both the North Summit and South Summit school districts. Three seats will be on the ballot for the Park City School District.

Logan resident Eric Eliason of the United Utah Party, Democrat Lee Castillo of Layton, and Bountiful resident Kurt Weiland, also a Democrat, are challenging U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop for the 1st Congressional District seat, which covers Summit County.

For more information go here or call the Clerk's Office at 435-336-3204. Information is also available on the Lt. Governor's website.