Candidate forum planned in Oakley

The Oakley Red Barn is pictured in 2016.

Courtesy of Tom Smart

Oakley voters will have a chance to meet the candidates running for mayor and city council at a forum scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Oakley Red Barn, 4300 N. S.R. 32. It is being organized by the Oakley Elections Commission, a non-partisan volunteer group of residents that encourages voter participation in local elections, according to a city official.

The candidates are expected to deliver remarks on issues affecting the city and answer questions from former Mayor Doug Evans, who is moderating the event.

Residents are instructed to bring their “pointed questions” to ask over punch and cookies after the moderated portion of the evening.

The Oakley mayoral race features Zane Woolstenhulme running against City Councilor Joe Frazier. They are vying for an open seat after current Mayor Wade Woolstenhulme opted not to seek another term.

For city council, four candidates are vying for two open seats: Clayton Page and Marissa Dillman and incumbents Steve Wilmoth and Kelly Kimber.