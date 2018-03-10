Candidate race to Summit County Courthouse to declare candidacy

The contest for two seats on the Summit County Council and four department heads, including the sheriff's job, was off to a strong start on Friday with two County Councilors declaring their candidacy, along with Sheriff Justin Martinez and the other department heads.

The filing window to declare as a candidate for public office officially opened on Friday. Those interested in running for a seat have a short period to file, with only five business days until the deadline. Candidates have until Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Summit County Republican and Democratic parties will hold neighborhood caucuses in three separate locations later this month, along with the county Democratic and Republican Conventions scheduled to take place on March 29 and April 17, respectively.

By mid-afternoon on Friday, the following candidates had filed with the Summit County clerk to run for office:

Sheriff

Sheriff Justin Martinez is seeking re-election as the Democratic nomination. Martinez defeated Kris Hendricksen of the Utah Valley University Police Department in 2014 to succeed former Sheriff Dave Edmunds.

"I love how we are becoming more community centric and taking a holistic approach to law enforcement," Martinez said recently in an interview.

County Council

Incumbent County Council members Chris Robinson and Glenn Wright, both Democrats, filed early Friday morning. Robinson is seeking a fourth term. He was first elected as a County Council member when the county switched over its form of government.

"I've really enjoyed serving and I think I have done some good," he said. "We have a lot before us on which I would like to keep working. I've done the job for over nine year and I think I'm good it."

Auditor

Auditor Michael Howard, a Democrat, filed on Friday morning to retain his post. He has said another term will allow him to implement changes within his department to "help push us forward."

Attorney

Democrat Margaret Olson filed to seek a full four-year term. She was appointed in July to replace Robert Hilder, who died unexpectedly from complications while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Clerk

Current Clerk Kent Jones submitted his paperwork on Friday to retain his position. Jones has served as county clerk from 1993 to 2003 and again from 2007 to present.

State offices

Park City Democrat Meaghan Miller filed on Friday for the House District 54 seat, currently held by Rep. Tim Quinn (R-Heber). Quinn has declared his intent to seek a spot on the ballot through signature gathering but had not filed with a county clerk as of the early afternoon Friday.

Park City resident Christopher Neville, a Democrat, also filed paperwork for the House District 53 seat. Rep. Logan Wilde (R-Croydon) currently occupies the seat and has announced his intent to seek re-election. House 28, currently held by Rep. Brian King (D-Salt Lake City), will also be on the ballot.

The state Senate District 26 seat, currently held by Sen. Kevin Van Tassell (R-Vernal), who has announced he will not seek re-election, will be on the ballot. Former County Councilor Tal Adair has announced he will run for the seat, alongside Parkite Jack Rubin and a handful of additional candidates in other counties within the district. None had filed with the County Clerk's Office as of 1 p.m. Friday.

School Board

Two school board positions will be up for election for both the North Summit and South Summit school districts. Three seats will be on the ballot for the Park City School District.

As of Friday morning, Vern Williams, of Wanship, had filed for a South Summit position, while Vicky Fitlow, of Park City, declared her candidacy for a spot on the Park City Board of Education.

Candidates have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to file as a candidate. They must file in person at the Summit County Clerk's Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information go to http://summitcounty.org/290/Candidates or call the Clerk's Office at 435-336-3204. Information is also available on the Lt. Governor's website at https://elections.utah.gov/2018-election-information.