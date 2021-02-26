Cannabis pharmacy opens
Deseret Wellness, a cannabis pharmacy on Kearns Boulevard, opened its doors at 11 a.m. Thursday. The pharmacy is the only site on the Wasatch Back.
Utahns established a medical cannabis program by ballot measure in 2018, which was subsequently changed by the state Legislature. The program’s rollout has been slower than originally planned, and faced regulatory hurdles, but the pharmacy owners said Park City and Summit Officials have been easy to work with.
