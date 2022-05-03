Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Summit County

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office



Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the last two weeks but admitted it’s been challenging to catch the criminals.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said the recent string of cases is “out of the norm” for the county, where catalytic converter thefts haven’t historically been a problem. However, across the state and country, the thievery has been rising.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a difficult crime to solve,” Wright said.

The reports started around April 18 when the catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from several cars in Summit Park. The thefts continued throughout the week, and additional catalytic converters were stolen from cargo trucks and vans belonging to businesses in Silver Creek.

More thefts occurred the following week and with the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District offices and the Utah Olympic Park as victims. Wright estimated there’s been around eight reports so far and speculated that criminals are targeting local businesses, often on the weekend, because it’s outside hours of operation and less traffic in the area.

Deputies are unsure if one group or multiple groups are committing the thefts but suspect those that occur within the same area are connected.

Wright said it’s hard to prevent a catalytic converter theft because it can occur within minutes. Typically, someone crawls underneath a vehicle and uses portable power tools like a saw to cut it off before leaving the scene. Vehicles that are left out in the open area are at risk. Criminals even went behind a locked fence in one case to steal the part. Some of the thefts may have gone unnoticed because they occurred in more remote areas.

“When criminals feel successful, they’re known to continue what they do,” Wright said.

Catalytic converters serve as an essential part of a vehicle and help reduce the pollutants and toxic gas the emissions systems produce. Criminals steal the devices for the metal and then recycle them for money. Wright said the theft is unfortunate because the cost of a catalytic converter is less than what it costs to repair the vehicle.

The part can be recycled for between $100 to $500 depending on the metal used to make it, but it can cost between $1,500 and $3,000 to repair the vehicle and replace the catalytic converter, according to Wright. Often, an individual is unaware the part has been stolen until they begin operating their vehicle and realize it isn’t running as it should.

The Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in areas that are likely to be targeted because of the rise in thefts to help deter criminals or locate them in the process of stealing.

Wright said the best way for deputies to find a suspect is to catch them in the act; otherwise, they’ll need a detailed description or evidence that connects them to the crime. Deputies are still reviewing pieces of evidence collected, including surveillance footage and other items found at the scene, but Wright said it hasn’t been enough to identify anyone.

“They’re hard to track down,” he said.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill cracking down on catalytic converter thefts at the end of the Utah Legislature’s general session in March. The legislation requires pawn shops and other second-hand stores to document catalytic converter sales and identify the seller as well as report them to the state. Wright praised the measure as another mechanism that can be used to help catch criminals.

An individual found to be stealing catalytic converters could be charged with theft and criminal mischief, according to Wright. He said the severity of the charge depends on the cost of the part and the damage done to the vehicle. It can range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Wright encouraged the community to call the Sheriff’s Office and make a report if they witness possible illegal activity. He said the faster a crime is reported, the quicker deputies can respond and locate a suspect.

“Call us, it’s not a bother,” he said. “Often, phone calls help us solve crimes.”