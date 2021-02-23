Charges dropped in 2018 Oakley motorcycle crash that hospitalized teen

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

A 3rd District Court judge has dismissed felony charges against a man prosecutors accused of being involved in an alleged 2018 road-rage incident that left an 18-year-old South Summit High School student in an intensive care unit with serious injuries.

According to court documents, the charges against Mark Alfred Mayr, 56, of Richmond, were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said her office dropped the charges after officials were unable to locate an essential witness to the incident.

Mayr wrote in an email to The Park Record that the case has hindered his ability to find work and that he has suffered as a result of the prosecution and public airing of his name.

“The charges were dropped because I was innocent,” Mayr said.

The incident in question occurred on S.R. 32 near Oakley in May 2018. Charging documents stated that the driver of a Chevy Malibu “slammed on his brakes and caused (the teen) to collide with the back of the Malibu” then fled the scene without contacting law enforcement or medical personnel.

Prosecutors accused Mayr of being the driver of the Malibu and charged him with second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony failure to stop at a serious injury accident. A second-degree felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The teen was airlifted from the scene to the University of Utah Hospital, where he spent four days in the intensive care unit, receiving treatment for multiple skull fractures, a broken back and bleeding in his brain, his mother previously told The Park Record.

The teen recovered sufficiently from the May 7 incident to attend his South Summit High School Graduation on May 24.

Mayr said that the charges hindered his ability to “get back on my feet” and that law enforcement personnel took his vehicle and personal belongings.

A Summit County prosecutor said that Mayr’s vehicle had been released back to him.