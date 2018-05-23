Charges filed against Summit County man shot in the leg

Prosecutors say a Hoytsville man who was shot in the leg last week by his father attacked his siblings prior to the shooting and threatened to break his younger brother's neck.

Derrick Neal Christenson, 26, was charged Monday in Summit County's 3rd District Court with: child abuse, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; assault, a class B misdemeanor; and two counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, both class B misdemeanors. Child abuse, which is the most serious charge, is punishable upon conviction of between one and 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to charging documents, Christenson attacked his 17-year-old brother early Friday morning while they were at their home on 1137 South Hoytsville Road. Prosecutors allege Christenson tried to attack his brother with a wooden boat oar before putting him in a choke hold and threatening to break his neck.

A 10-year-old girl at the home told police she saw Christenson choke her brother and throw another person to the ground, the documents state. Christenson then kicked in a door in the house and allegedly began attacking another person, putting them in a headlock and choking them. Court documents did not identify Christenson's relationship to the other two alleged victims.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call just after 7 a.m. about a domestic violence situation between family members that involved a gun at a home on Hoytsville Road.

Christenson was allegedly intoxicated and had assaulted several family members when his father unsuccessfully tried to intervene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Christenson's father allegedly grabbed a hand gun and shot him in the upper calf. The Sheriff's Office said his father immediately ran across the street to a neighbor's house and urged them to call 911.

The Sheriff's Office turned the case over to the Summit County Attorney's Office for additional review. County Attorney Margaret Olson said in an email on Tuesday her office has reviewed all the evidence and will not be filing charges against Christenson's father.

Christenson was still in custody at the Summit County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000 cash only. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

Christenson is also facing charges of assault and intoxication stemming from a separate incident in March. Court documents indicate he was bound over for trial on May 7, and an arraignment hearing in that case has been set for June 11.