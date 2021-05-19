Chase through Summit County ends with hounds, tire spikes

It was near 2 a.m. Sunday morning when a Jeremy Ranch homeowner heard a loud truck going up and down Daybreaker Drive and decided to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupants of the truck, two men in their 30s from the Salt Lake Valley, had just stolen an expensive mountain bike from a nearby home, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

Deputies arrived minutes later, kicking off an 80-mile chase into Wyoming that included multiple tire spikes, a stolen pickup truck and one suspect tracked by hounds to his hiding place behind trash cans in Henefer.

The 31-year-old West Valley man and 34-year-old Taylorsville man were arrested after a chase and dragnet set up and staffed by members of at least seven agencies, with a Park City drone team and a Davis County K9 team working together to locate the hiding suspect, Wright said.

Wright said that deputies arrived in Jeremy Ranch just minutes after receiving the resident’s call and that the suspects took off in their pickup truck when they saw law enforcement officers. The pair fled on the dirt road past Mormon Flat until it connects to Hwy. 65 on its way past East Canyon State Park toward Henefer.

Summit County dispatch notified deputies who live on the East Side that a chase was heading their way, Wright said, and deputies were able to spike the vehicle’s tires when it arrived in Henefer.

The occupants continued driving, including into a person’s backyard, until they fled from the vehicle, Wright said. One fled on foot and hid in the area while the other got into a nearby pickup truck, found the keys inside and took off.

Deputies pursued him to the Wyoming state border and then notified authorities there, who were able to spike the truck’s tires 23 miles across the state line.

Wright said the incident is a good reminder for residents to lock their valuables and close garage doors at night, and to call the Sheriff’s Office if they witness anything suspicious.

“She called us and we had a deputy there in a couple minutes and we were able to solve a crime that had just been committed,” Wright said. “It was a valuable mountain bike that was stolen. Residents need to remember – take your belongings inside, secure your property indoors, have some motion detector lights. If you hear or see something suspicious, call us immediately. Don’t wait until the next morning, because we can get deputies there quickly.”