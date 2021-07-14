Coalville candidates to hold forum

A view looking west toward the Wohali project site with Coalville in the foreground. Coalville political candidates — of which there are nearly a dozen for three positions — are organizing a Meet the Candidate open house scheduled Friday.

Courtesy of Lynn Wood

With nearly a dozen people running to fill three seats in Coalville, some of the candidates have banded together to organize an event to introduce themselves to voters.

A Meet the Candidates open house is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Ledges Event Center, 202 East Park Road in Coalville.

Mayoral candidate and City Councilor Tyler Rowser said each candidate will be able to set up a table and attendees will be able to circulate and talk to the candidates they wish.

Another mayoral candidate, Lynn Wood, said several candidates had worked together to organize the event. She said she anticipated most candidates would turn out and that she hoped many members of the community would, as well.

“This is a critical election this year,” Wood said. “Candidates have very different stances on some of the big items.”

If you go What: Coalville Meet the Candidates forum When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16 Where: Ledges Event Center, 202 East Park Road

An Aug. 10 primary will be necessary to winnow the field to two candidates for mayor and four candidates for City Council.

Wood and Rowser are joined by Mark Marsh in the mayoral race to succeed outgoing Mayor Trever Johnson, who is not seeking another term.

There are eight people vying for two city council seats: Stefanie Bowen, Brandon Brady, Christopher Horne, Kelly Ovard, Steven B. Richins, Gibeon Robbins, Drew Robinson and Louise Willoughby.

The top two vote-getters for mayor — and top four for council — will be on the ballot in the November general election.

Coalville’s politics have been dominated in recent years by the controversial Wohali second-home development. The gated community, plans for which include 125 homes, 303 nightly rentals and 27 holes of golf, was approved this year.

The city annexed 1,700 acres into its boundaries in 2018, essentially doubling the city’s size.

The council approved a larger development, with 570 housing units, but the developers retracted that proposal amid public pressure and a referendum push.

The approval process has been marked by dozens of sometimes-contentious public meetings. It has spurred conversations about the city’s identity, its water sources, property rights and the job done by city staff.

Several candidates, including Wood and Willoughby, were vocal opponents of the plan. Rowser voted for it as a city councilor.

Wood said she expected property rights and growth to be big issues during the campaign, but called water “the big daddy of them all.”