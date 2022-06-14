Coalville Community Action’s improved food pantry serves growing need

Laura Vernor, a case worker and the Summit County pantry service specialist, says the grand reopening of the Coalville Community Action food pantry, located at 17 S. Main Street, is an exciting change that will allow the organization to better serve its clients.

David Jackson/Park Record

Tucked away in a North Summit plaza just off South Main Street, the shelves in a once-dreary office space are lined with cans of green beans, pumpkin pie filling, fruit cocktail and tuna fish, jars of peanut butter, granola bars, loaves of bread and personal care items. A few freezers are packed with a selection of meat, and fridges are full of fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs and drinks – all for Summit County residents to take whenever the need arises.

That’s the mission of Coalville Community Action’s newly transformed food bank. The center recently underwent a four-month renovation to provide a better-quality facility for the clients it serves. Staff, volunteers and Coalville Mayor Mark Marsh celebrated the grand reopening, one day before it was formally unveiled to the community on Tuesday.

“I always say I wish we didn’t have to be in business, but I’m glad we’re here to help those that need a little extra support,” said Karen McCandless, the CEO of Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo, which services Summit County and portions of Wasatch County, during Monday’s ribbon cutting.

With an increasing need for services, the Coalville food bank never fully closed as construction, which relied on volunteer labor, started in February. Instead, the stock was moved around in the space as rooms were closed off for work.

Laura Vernor, a case worker and the Summit County pantry service specialist, said the nicer facility is an exciting, welcome change. Funded by a combination of organization and grant money as well as local donations, the new space represents Community Action’s commitment to the East Side.

Walking into 17 S. Main St. in Coalville, clients will be greeted by a bright, open space with fresh flooring and paint. They’ll be invited to grab a cart and choose from a variety of grocery items they need. From fresh produce and nonperishables, household supplies, diapers and wipes to birthday kits and pre-bagged items for seniors and children, there is plenty to choose from at no cost to the shopper.

“There are no limits,” Vernor said. “You don’t have to be poor, [you’re welcome] if you’re hungry or just in a little bit of need. We’re here to help. We can get you connected with the services you need.”

Walking into the Coalville food pantry, clients are greeted by a bright, open space with fresh flooring and paint. From fresh produce, frozen meat and nonperishables, household supplies, diapers and wipes to birthday kits and pre-bagged items for seniors and children, there is plenty to choose from at no cost to the shopper.

David Jackson/Park Record

The food bank is open to Summit County residents as well as those staying at area hotels and RV parks who may be in need. Last month, the Coalville Community Action food bank served between 60 and 75 families during its two days of operation each week. Lisa Thomas, the community food programs manager at Community Action Services and Food Bank, said the number grows as inflation continues to rise.

“The need increases every time gas prices go up,” she said.

Sometimes, a client will only visit once while there are more regular users. They can also receive other services or referrals, like motel vouchers and rent payment assistance, while picking up groceries. Community Action also partners with local senior centers and the Coalville branch of the Summit County Library to facilitate mini pantries in those locations.

Most of the supplies in the food bank come from Provo as part of a grocery rescue program. As a result, perishables are often on “their last leg,” which makes it challenging to provide fresh ingredients, according to Vernor. She said Community Action hopes to partner with Summit County farmers in the future to take any extra harvest and give it to clients.

There’s also a great need for items like laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, baby formula, wipes and diapers, and feminine hygiene products. Often, people donate bulk containers of canned goods but don’t think to include products like spices, sugar, flour and cooking oil.

“We’re never going to run out of green beans and we’re never going to run out of corn,” Thomas joked, adding that clients who use the food pantry want to be able to cook real meals with what they’re picking up.

The Coalville food pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday or call 435-336-4277 for more information. There’s another location in Heber City that’s open five days a week. In July, another Community Action food pantry is scheduled to open in Oakley.

The organization is trying to branch out services so clients don’t have to travel as far, Vernor said, but the increase in demand is also creating a need for more volunteers. She said Community Action will continue partnering with other community organizations to address the needs that arise.