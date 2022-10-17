Coming soon: Harmons grocery?

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is considering a proposal by developers to demolish about 72,000 square feet of exiting retail space at Outlets Park City and replace the footage with a Harmons grocery store.

At a recent meeting, commissioners got an update on the project, which would require an exemption from a size limit. The commission discussed the proposal at a previous meeting and had asked for further discussion.

The Planning Commission makes recommendations on whether to approve development proposals to the Summit County Council, which is the final authority on land use requests.

The total footage of the Kimball Junction outlet mall, at 6699 N Landmark Drive, is 322,804 square feet and existing uses include soft-good retail, management offices and a small restaurant space, according to a Summit County Planning Department staff report.

The team proposing the project – which includes a Chicago-based ownership group that bought Outlets Park City in 2019 and the chairman of the Harmons chain, which has 20 stores, all in Utah – wants to build a store with a 59,906-square-foot main floor and a 12,138-square-foot mezzanine that provides a second-floor access to the grocery.

Under provisions of the Synderville Basin Development Code, retail sales spaces larger than 60,000 square feet are prohibited in all zones. For the 72,000-square-foot grocery to be built, the commission would have to find that it provides substantial tangible benefits to the public that would significantly outweigh those that would be derived from a development built within the size limits.

In addition, the project would need a height exemption. The code’s typical maximum height is 32 feet and the proposed grocery height is nearly 42 feet.

Justin Keys, an attorney who represents the owners, said the project calls for tearing down existing retail use and putting up retail use with a new building. He noted the outlet mall is in a town center zone.

“I think that we all agree a grocery store use and a retail use like we’ve had in this location for decades is exactly the type of use that’s meant for the town center zone,” Keys said.

He also said his clients are willing to allocate grounds where affordable housing could be built, even though they have no obligation to do that. They would not need to build more parking because the mall has 200 surplus spaces, Keys said.

Bob Harmon, a third-generation grocer whose family started the business in 1932, said the chain employs more than 4,000 people.

“I would love to serve this community,” he told the commissioners.

One community member provided input at the meeting, saying he is concerned abut an increase in traffic in the area.

Another concern that was raised was the number of grocery stores already in the area – Fresh Market, Smith’s, Walmart and Whole Foods.

The Outlets Park City was built in 1991 as a 211,000-square-foot commercial village of retail shops and was periodically upgraded and expanded, Keys said in a letter included with the application to add Harmons to the development.

“To keep the Outlets vibrant in an ever-changing retail market, it is important that the Outlets stay current with the evolving habits and desires of retail consumers,” the letter says. “Since the last update to the Outlets, the retail market has seen a rapid evolution toward online shopping. With this push, many of the major anchor tenants for outlet malls have entered bankruptcy or, at a minimum closed retail locations.”

With its overabundance of small-shop square footage that is difficult to fill, the outlet has become outdated, according to Keys. Adding the grocery will bring occupancy back above 95%, he said.

The Planning Commission will discuss the proposal further at a future meeting.