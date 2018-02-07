Consul of Mexico set to visit Park City this week

Utah's Consul of Mexico Jose Borjon has been visiting with Latino communities across the state over the last several months as part of an outreach initiative to better understand the problems and opportunities members of those communities face, and he plans to stop in Park City this week.

Borjon is scheduled to meet with residents in Park City on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. The Park City Rotary Club and Park City Sunrise Rotary Club are cosponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public. Free childcare will also be provided for the families that attend.

Renato Olmedo, community affairs liaison for the Mexican Consulate in Utah, said the event is intended to help encourage Latinos to become more involved in leadership opportunities and to push Rotarians to sponsor projects and work opportunities that directly benefit Latino communities in Utah.

"We want to know what are some ways to help the consulate achieve specific goals, such as housing, seasonal work, immigration integration and schooling," he said. "Hopefully together we can discuss and address ways to make the consulate a part of your community."

Borjon is expected to deliver a brief presentation about the services the consulate provides before engaging with and taking questions from the audience. Olmedo said the consulate offers services beyond establishing passports, visas and identification cards.

"We will talk about our protection department and community affairs," he said. "We will share data and numbers about their economic power, along with different statistics that will open the minds of the attendees."

Recommended Stories For You

Olmedo said Park City's community is particularly unique because of the nature of a resort-based economy. He strongly encouraged all members of the public to attend "to come together to talk."

"I think it's really important for the Latino and immigrant communities to have these discussions," he said. "They are here. They are working alongside us and they are part of the community. Their children attend public schools and they are part of the economy, especially in Park City. It's extremely important to get to know each other and continue to strengthen what's already there."

Borjon has visited several communities throughout the state, Olmedo said, including Salt Lake City, St. George and Cedar City this week.

Olmedo said the conversations and outreach are ultimately about immigration integration. He said it's not about assimilation and "forgetting everything you were before," but a way to get to know each other and explore opportunities within each community. He added, "It's really good to bring these communities together in a professional setting."

"I hope that this continues the relationships and working partnerships we already have," he said. "The consulate has worked really closely with members of the Park City community to strengthen what's going on over there. Park City is a good example of a welcoming place, and I hope others can take this as an example of how to create better working and successfully integrated communities."