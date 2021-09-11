County accounts for 25% of state’s search and rescue missions

Summit County Search and Rescue crews responded to 22 calls in August. The volunteer crews conduct about 90 missions annually.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office

Summit County Search and Rescue crews responded to 22 calls in August, according to a spokesperson for a nonprofit that supports the group. That’s more than one every other day.

Canice Harte, representing the nonprofit Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue, told the Summit County Council on Wednesday that about 10 or 15 volunteer crew members respond to most calls. That means dropping what they’re doing when they receive a page from dispatch and heading into the field for a mission that can last hours or days.

Harte said Summit County crews account for about 25% of the entire state’s annual search and rescue activity.

He explained the arrangement by which crew members purchase and use their own equipment, including snowmobiles, off-road vehicles and trailers. The council indicated willingness to support a budget increase, which Harte said would be used to purchase newer equipment.

Search and Rescue is part of the Sheriff’s Office, which accounts for the largest share of the county’s operating expenses, according to county budget documents.