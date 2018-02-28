County briefs: Joint council and planning commission meeting

Joint Council and Planning Commission meeting

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a joint work session with the Summit County Council on Thursday, March 1, at the County Courthouse in Coalville to discuss the Promontory Specially Planned Area Development Agreement. The discussion relates to the development's obligation to provide employee/workforce housing. The Council is also expected to address the Eastern Summit County Development Code and zoning map that is currently under consideration.

Council is expected to explore Connecting two roads in the Basin

The Summit County Council is scheduled to discuss a potential road connection between Silver Creek Road and Bitner Road in the Kimball Junction area at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Sheldon Richins Building. County staffers have explored the idea of creating a connection between the two roads for several years, but are seeking further direction from the Council about whether to pursue it or consider other options. Public input may be taken at the meeting.