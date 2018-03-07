County briefs, March 7-9

County changes inspection scheduling process

Summit County will continue to conduct inspections that are scheduled over the phone through March 9. After that date, the county will accept online inspection requests for March 12 and beyond.

To register for an account, go to summit.co.ut.eprocess360.com. Once an account is registered, an email must be sent to ahigley@summitcounty.org with all open building permit numbers to continue scheduling inspections.

Transportation bond public hearing

The Summit County Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at the County Courthouse in Coalville to consider the issuance of $22 million worth of Transportation Sales Tax Revenue Bonds. The bonds are part of the two sales and use tax initiatives voters approved in 2016 and will allow the county to begin engineering and construction to address traffic congestion in strategic areas.