County notebook: County Fair tickets are on sale, Hideout holds a town hall and the Summit County Dems are seeking candidates for County Clerk

Tickets to the County Fair rodeo and demolition derby are on sale now.

Park Record file photo

Fair tickets on sale

The Summit County Fair is scheduled to run August 6-14, and tickets went on sale for the demolition derby and rodeo on Monday.

Admission to the fair itself is free, but those events require additional tickets, which can be purchased via summitcountyfair.org/ .

Officials raised prices for several events this year, citing a large budget shortfall. Tickets for the derby, scheduled Friday, Aug. 6, cost $24, or $22 for the seats in the first three rows.

The rodeo is scheduled Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14. Tickets are $15 for adults or $13 for the fenceline seating. Children’s tickets are $9, or $7 in the first three rows, and admission is free for those 3 years old and younger.

Hideout holds annexation town hall

Hideout is holding a virtual information session about the proposed annexation on Richardson Flat at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

It will be available on the town’s YouTube channel .

Officials will present findings from four studies the town commissioned related to the proposed annexation and development. Those include financial, environmental and traffic impact studies, as well as a study of the proposed chairlift.

According to the meeting notice , the session will also feature presentations from a Hideout town councilor who supports the annexation and a Hideout resident who sponsored the referendum challenging it.

Comments can be submitted by emailing hideoututah@hideoututah.gov with the subject line “Public Information Presentation,” and must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials indicated they would prioritize submissions from Hideout residents and did not guarantee they would address all submissions.

The information session is sponsored by the town government and is distinct from three town halls the developer is holding. Hideout residents will be asked to vote on the proposed annexation in a special election June 22.

Dems seek county clerk candidates

The Summit County Democratic Party is seeking candidates to fill the remainder of the term of retired County Clerk Kent Jones.

The county has appointed chief deputy Kellie Robinson as the interim clerk. Since Jones is a Democrat, the party was tasked with finding his replacement. The Summit County Council will appoint an interim clerk nominated by the Summit County Democratic Party to serve out the remainder of the term, which expires at the end of 2022.

Robinson said she intends to run for the position, which will also be on the ballot in the 2022 general election.

Those interested in serving out the remainder of the term have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to file with the party by emailing the chair of the party, Meredith Reed.

According to Reed, Democrats will elect the person to fill the vacancy during the county convention, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter in Summit County and have resided in the county for at least a year prior to the election.