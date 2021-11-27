County to hold hearing Wednesday on disputed Kimball Junction development proposal

The Summit County Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday regarding the controversial proposal to build a large mixed-use development at the site of the Tech Center.

The hearing is scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Newpark Resort conference center in Kimball Junction. Officials anticipate a significant turnout of residents eager to weigh in on the proposal, one of most hotly debated in the Snyderville Basin in years. The elected officials may vote on the project during the meeting.

The developer, Dakota Pacific Real Estate, is requesting a change in zoning at the site that would allow it to build a project involving 1,100 residential units, a hotel, office space and commercial space. Currently, only buildings that involve tech-related uses can be built in the land.

Opponents of the proposal, vocal throughout the county’s review process, have mobilized in recent weeks as the County Council has moved closer to a vote. The opponents claim the development would exacerbate traffic problems in Kimball Junction and are also concerned about the prospect of adding approximately 3,000 residents to the area.

Supporters counter that the development may be the best way to entice the Utah Department of Transportation to pursue a costly overhaul of the Kimball Junction interchange, while also touting the affordable housing included in the project.

There appears to be support on the County Council for the proposal, though one of the elected officials, Roger Armstrong, has been critical of both the project and the review process.

The public hearing was initially set for Nov. 17 but was delayed so officials could find a new venue after the Park City School District expressed concern about hosting it at Ecker Hill Middle School.

Residents may also attend the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/772302472. Public input will be accepted by residents attending in person and virtually.