County work plan to address high-priority issues amid ongoing pandemic

Tom Fisher, Summit County manager, shown last summer, says the 2022 county work plan is scaled back this year due to the ongoing pandemic but addresses several high-priority issues.

Park Record file photo

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher is slated to unveil his annual work plan to the County Council Wednesday, yet the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic led to a scaled-back list, though one that aims to address the most pressing issues facing the community.

The county work plan organizes staffers and the council on the areas of focus for each year, and in 2022, they plan to address a range of topics connected to transportation and traffic congestion, local housing choice, environmental stewardship and land use and regional planning.

Unlike in the past, the County Council adopted the annual budget in December without considering the work plan for the year ahead because Fisher wanted more time to consider the possible challenges awaiting pertaining to the pandemic and current labor market. Therefore, the items included in the plan have a larger emphasis on planning and community engagement rather than implementation. The elected officials may vote on the work plan Wednesday.

“Some things have been neglected because of other priorities so we’re really forcing the issue with these,” Fisher said.

The highest priority in the transportation category is finishing the right of way acquisition to connect Bitner Road to Silver Creek, according to Fisher. It’s been on the list for a few years and has the potential to make a significant impact on residents. But right-of-way acquisitions can be tricky, according to Fisher. The construction of the road would be delayed to 2023. Several other projects have also been prioritized, including acquiring grants and building a paved trail at S.R. 32 between Marion and Kamas in addition to completing planned extension improvements on Hoytsville Road.

The county also wants to hire a new transportation planner to help make progress on proposed projects. Improving the Kimball Junction and Interstate 80 interchange remains on the list, and Fisher hopes to continue working with the High Valley Transit District on some cross-county initiatives for regional transit.

Capital improvements featured in the work plan include remodeling the Summit County Justice Center and constructing a High Valley Transit District operations facility on the Gillmor parcel along the U.S. 40 corridor.

Officials will also focus on land use and regional planning. Fisher plans to initiate a community engagement process to better inform decisions related to the county’s general plans and development codes. This would include a regional effort to align with the goals of Park City and Summit County’s other municipalities.

Issuing the bonds for open space approved by voters in the fall and establishing conservation priorities will also be a focus.

Another strategic priority this year will be looking at local housing options. The county hopes to better understand what affordable housing looks like in Summit County by convening a Blue Ribbon Commission to perform a study and gather public input.

The county, meanwhile, will continue working toward its goal of 100% net renewable energy for local government operations and the community as a whole. Other environmental stewardship possibilities include implementing the next solid waste collections contract and capitalizing on the Weber River Watershed Resilience Fund.

Other items like assisting the county clerk during the election, beginning master planning for future emergency medical services in Summit County, reaching a decision on the Dakota Pacific Real Estate development proposal for the Tech Center site and participating in ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccinations also remain focuses of the county.

Although some items may be pushed aside to make time for higher-priority items, Fisher noted they will come back to the forefront when time allows.

“That won’t stop us from meeting our goals,” he said.

Fisher and his staff have been working closely with Summit County Council to develop the plan and he doesn’t anticipate significant pushback from the elected officials during the meeting. He hopes the plan also shows the community what the county government is working on and clarifies what officials are striving for.