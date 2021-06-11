Court report: Week of June 7





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 7, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Cassie Elizabeth White, 33, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two class A misdemeanors: criminal trespass and possession or use of a controlled substance. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Brianna Jewell Shannon, 25, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to attempted retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $1,000 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Keri Ann Debenham, 45, of Evanston, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, gave the defendant credit for five days served and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Hudler Clay Knight, 48, of Oakley, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

Jennifer London Menlove, 43, of Coalville, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail with credit for 32 1/2 days served, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.