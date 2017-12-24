Court Report: Dec. 18, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 18, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Cody Anne Arko, 42, of Wanship, entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine on each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Boe L. Horrocks, 37, of Fort Duchesne, entered a guilty plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony, and theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 28 months, gave him credit for 196 days served and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Christopher J. Martinez Jr., 38, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Matthew Lee Walgraeve, 26, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Natosha Louise Alvarado, 38, of Magna, was sentenced for the offenses of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony, and mail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card and imposed a one-year jail sentence for mail theft.

Clinton Robert Duncan, 37, of Fort Duchesne, was sentenced for the offenses of failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop and a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation with Adult Probation & Parole for 36 months. The court ordered the defendant to serve 346 days in jail with credit for 346 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions.