Court Report: Feb. 12, 2018

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 12, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Jesus Baltazar-Ramos, 31, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, pay $2,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ismael Espinoza-Romero, 35, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, pay $2,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Joel Frisbey, 49, of West Valley City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to improper labeling or packaging of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $200 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Rodger Scot Goeckeritz, 43, of Sandy, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for March 26.

Dylan Lowell Young, 21, of Eagle Mountain, entered a guilty plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor; burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and $2,500 fine for theft; one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for burglary of a vehicle; and one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to successfully complete Salt Lake County Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions. He also entered a guilty plea in a separate case to theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to successfully complete Salt Lake County Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Lucus Ray Nate, 38, of Park City, was sentenced for the offenses of theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; manufacture or possession of burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for theft; one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance; 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for manufacture or possession of burglary tools; and 180 days in jail and a $1,000 for possession or use of drug paraphernalia.The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 120 days in jail with credit for 120 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Samantha Korsyla Sayakhammy, 25, of West Jordan, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 28-day jail sentence, placed her on court probation for 12 months and ordered her to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Gregory Morgan Smith, 65, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a third-degree felony. The charge was reduced to a class A misdemeanor at sentencing and the court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 30 days of monitored home confinement, pay $2,500, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jimmy Ray Sausedo, 41, of Troutdale, Oregon, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended. The court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 40 days in jail with credit for three days served.