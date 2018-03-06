Court Report: Feb. 26, 2018

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 26, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Joshua William Herrera, 24, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Nathan S. Flint, 43, of Park City, entered into a 16-month plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Krickett Marie Forman, 30, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, and ordered her to serve 24 days in jail with credit for 24 days served, pay $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ivan Alexis Gonzalez, 21, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Christopher Hogle, 47, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to pay $750 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Michael Patrick Kilcoyne, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay $1,000 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jesse Lee Miles, 21, of West Jordan, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

Amber Starr Pearson-Wheeler, 50, of Sandy, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

Juan Jose Rodriguez, 26, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obtaining or assisting in obtaining multiple identifying documents of another, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Michael J. Savage, 36, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay an $800 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew David Solorio, 38, of Cottonwood Heights, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,430 fine. The court suspended 363 days and placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve two days in jail, pay $1,430 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

James Leo Veyette III, 55, of Heber City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay $250 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jeffrey George Stowers, 58, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine, but the sentence was suspended. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 62.5 days in jail with credit for one day served, pay $1,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.