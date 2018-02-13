Court Report: Feb. 5, 2018

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 5, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Logan Ivers, 30, of Athens, Illinois, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Justin Clayton Brown, 27, of Orem, entered a guilty plea to assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Taylor Thomas Nickell, 25, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 14-day jail sentence. The court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 14 days in jail, pay a $2,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Gustavo Ortiz, 24, of Port Arthur, Texas, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence with credit for three days served.

Vanessa May Souvandy, 24, of Storm Lake, Iowa, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for the first count, and imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for the second. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 50-day jail sentence with credit for three days served.

Mindi Dawn Hollings-Bailey, 44, of Coalville, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Christopher Tuerk, 38, of Shoreview, Minnesota, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to pay a $4,900 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Erick Bruno Vargas, 19, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted kidnapping, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail with credit for 54 days served. He is scheduled to be released to Immigration Customs and Enforcement and complete other standard terms and conditions.