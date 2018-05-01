Court Report: Francis woman pleads guilty to driving under the influence

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Madison Anne Browne, 21, of Saint George, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 18 months, and ordered her to serve 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Robert V. Krawulski, 58, of Mantua, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to forfeit a motor home that was seized and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Linda Sue McCusker, 60, of Mantua, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 18 months, and ordered her to forfeit a motor home that was seized and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael D. Nightingale, 27, of South Elgin, Illinois, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months, and ordered him to pay $2,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Heather Renee Orosz, 39, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered her to pay $1,000 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Robert Alexander Schlopy, 25, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to two counts of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, each third-degree felonies. The court ordered him to successfully complete Summit County Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Justin Reed Sheridan, 32, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve 21 days in jail with credit for 21 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Laura Renee Yale, 37, of Francis, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 36 months, and ordered her to serve 62 and a half days in jail with credit for 36 days served. The remaining sentence is to be served by electronic monitoring and home confinement. The court also ordered her to pay $1,500, and successfully complete Summit County Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Shawn Breckenridge, 40, of West Valley City, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor, and alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for driving under the influence, and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for being an alcohol restricted driver. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, pay $1,950 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joshua Vern White, 41, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Basilio Felix-Higuera, 33, of Henderson, Nevada, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 18 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Raul Garcia, 45, of Orem, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to theft by receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jacqueline Gulla, 44, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of identity fraud, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on supervised probation for 36 months with Adult Probation & Parole, and ordered her to serve 80 days in jail with credit for 66 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.