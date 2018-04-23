Court Report: Heber City man pleads guilty to attempted aggravated assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Flabio Ahuazoteco-Garcia, 28, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Andrew Eugene Christenson, 31, of Wanship, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to two counts of sexual battery, both class A misdemeanors; attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor; assault, a class B misdemeanor; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant pay a $500 fee and successfully complete a domestic violence evaluation, treatment, couples counseling and other standard terms and conditions.

Victor Angel Lara-Suarez, 41, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and damage or interruption to a communication device, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for attempted aggravated assault and imposed a 180-day jail sentence, and a $1,000 fine for damage or interruption to a communication device. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.