Court report: Henefer man sentenced to 10 days in jail for DUI

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 7, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Paul Robert Crandall, 32, of Wanship, entered a guilty plea to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Jeffery Adam Crum, 29, of Pacifica, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted assault by a prisoner, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a seven-day jail sentence.

Dustin Charles Cullom, 41, of Chico, California, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Andrew Thomas Distefano, 31, of St. Petersburg, Florida, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a one-year jail sentence for attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. The court suspended 334 days, placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 31 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joshua Franklin Rich Potter, 36, of St. Petersburg, Florida, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 31-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 31 days in jail with credit for one day served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Jintasak Thammavong, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $750 fine for the class A misdemeanor and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $750 fine for the class B misdemeanor. The court suspended the jail sentences and $750 of the total fine. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay $750, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kesley Bryan Stanley, 35, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted operation of a clandestine laboratory, a second-degree felony, and producing/dispensing/manufacturing a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison for the offense of attempted operation of a clandestine laboratory and imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for the offense of producing/dispensing/manufacturing a controlled substance. The sentences were suspended. The court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service, pay a recoupment fee of $250, an $86 security fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Wyatt Alynn Brierley, 23, of Henefer, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a class A misdemeanor, and obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,350 fine on each count. The court suspended all but 10 days of the sentence. The court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail, pay a fine of $2,601.70 and complete other standard terms and conditions.