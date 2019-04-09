Court report: Indiana man pleads guilty to three counts of sexual battery

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 1, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Christopher Thomas Stevens, 36, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

Fabian Danilo Fierro, 44, of West Lafayette, Indiana, entered a guilty plea to three counts of sexual battery, each class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

Bryan Allan Hunt, 37, of Dutch John, entered a guilty plea to attempted criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 23 days in jail with credit for 23 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael Shane Lieber, 40, of North Salt Lake, entered a guilty plea to burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to: one year in jail and a $750 fine for burglary of a vehicle; one year in jail for theft; and 180 days in jail for theft by receiving stolen property. The court placed him on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered him to serve 21 days in jail with credit for 21 days served, pay a $750 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kelly William Sargent, 28, of Logan, entered a guilty plea to providing false personal information to a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one year jail sentence and a $300 fine. The jail sentence was suspended. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fine, complete 24 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.