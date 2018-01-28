Court Report: Jan. 22, 2018

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 22, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Emilo Francisco Aguayo, 67, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to successfully complete Salt Lake County Drug Court.

Brady Ryan Larsen, 40, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to pay $600, complete 50 hours of community service, complete a Moral Reconation Therapy course, pay restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions. He also entered a guilty plea to retail theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $400 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Curtis William Henry Peery, 32, of Knob Noster, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail with credit for one day served, pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Lee Vong Pha, 36, of Sacramento, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 19-day jail sentence.

Andrea Michelle Pitre, 47, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered her to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

William Paul Putnam, 25, of Bountiful, entered a guilty plea to burglary, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for March 5.

Christopher Thomas Stevens, 35, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Haydon Woolsey, 24, of Coalville, was sentenced for aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail with credit for time served, complete 40 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Yeng Her, 29, of Milwaukee, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, and attempted manufacture of a vehicle compartment for contraband, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, and ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 28 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.