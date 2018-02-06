Court Report: Jan. 26, 2018

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 26, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Andrew Robert Fletcher, 40, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay $800 and complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Jared Stephen Lageman, 51, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay $1,000 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joseph Merrill Alan Posey, 46, of Orem, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for March 5.

Aaron T. Simmons, 19, of Coalville, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of forgery writing or a device, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to pay $680 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Shannon Keonl Gaillard, 33, of SeaTac, Washington, entered a guilty plea to failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for impaired driving. The one-year jail sentence and fines were suspended, and she was ordered to serve 180 days in jail with credit for 180 days served.

Jason Dale Mildward, 43, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for criminal mischief, and imposed a 90-day jail sentence and a $750 fine for intoxication. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

John William Brown, 40, of West Valley City, was sentenced for theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail with credit for one day served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jacob Denis Colenda, 27, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for aggravated assault, and imposed a 90-day jail sentence and a $750 fine for intoxication. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 71 days in jail with credit for 71 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Lee Walgraeve, 26, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail with credit for three days served, complete 50 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.