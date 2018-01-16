Court Report: Jan. 8, 2018

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 8, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Jeffrey George Stowers, 58, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Neil Larson Packer, 48, of Park City, had his probation terminated and sanctions imposed for failure to comply with the sentences that were given for attempt to tamper with a witness or juror, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 41-day jail sentence for each case.

Christopher M. Ooka, 32, of Ogden, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted forgery, a third-degree felony, and attempted possession of a forged writing device, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months. The court ordered him to serve 94 days in jail with credit for 94 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Frank Kyle Carlisle Johnson, 22, of Ogden, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor, and attempted violation of a protection order, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 45 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.