Court Report: Kamas man pleads guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 2, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Brayden Micah Rayne Hayes, 23, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $550 fine, complete 30 hours of community service, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Alexander Stanton Laswell, 20, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

Heath C. Kelson, 45, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and child abuse involving physical injury, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

Rolando Morales, 34, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Tomas Eissac Rebollar Patino, 18, of West Valley City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to forgery, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to complete 30 hours of community service, pay restitution, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Patrick Stewart Lovell, 49, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Daniel Justin Norton, 44, of Kamas, entered a no contest plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Leo Daniel Self, 30, of Blue Mound, Illinois, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to pay $4,750, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Anthony Joseph Peterson, 29, of Vernal, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for theft; a 30-dail jail sentence and $2,000 fine for possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession or use of a controlled substance; and a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. He was placed on supervised probation for 24 months, ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, complete 20 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ian Mark Schwarz, 27, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.