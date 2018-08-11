Court report: Kamas man sentenced for unlawful sexual activity with a minor

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Levi Gene King, 29, of Layton, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence on each count and a $500 fine on possession or use of drug paraphernalia. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a fine of $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cecil Antonio Donelson, 28, of Newport News, Virginia, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. The court suspended 340 days of the sentence, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 25 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Micheal Gautieri, 28, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to complete 35 hours of community service, pay a $400 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Henry Francis Keil, 60, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a fee of $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions. He also entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Tina Louise Monnett, 43, of Heber City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to complete 25 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. She also entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The court suspended 178 days, placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, ordered her to serve two days of monitored home confinement, pay a $1,420 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Abel C. Perez, 44, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, each second-degree felonies, and purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Jennifer Lee Rae, 48, of Redding, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, and ordered her to serve 105 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Theron Jack Simmons, 44, of Magna, entered a guilty plea to receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one to 15 year sentence at the Utah State Prison for receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for driving under the influence. The sentences were suspended. The court placed him on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered him to successfully complete Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Robert Anthony Spain, 29, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 30-day jail sentence on each count with credit for 14 days served.

James Steven Busey, 52, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The court suspended 348 days, placed him on probation with Summit County for 24 months and ordered him to serve 17 days in jail with credit for 17 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Nolan Todd Ellis, 50, of Sandy, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 92 and a half days in jail with credit for 73 days served, pay a $1,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Alexander Stanton Laswell, 20, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offense of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail, pay restitution of $1,042.61 and other standard terms and conditions.

Christopher Cory Burnett, 43, of Oakley, was sentenced for the offense of attempted aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony. The court imposed a one-to-15 year sentence at the Utah State Prison.