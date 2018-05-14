Court report: Kamas woman sentenced to 30 days in jail for DUI

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 7, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Trista Chantil Poulsen, 41, of Hooper, entered a guilty plea to theft of services, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Jewell Delora Yeargan-Track, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Linda Diane Grace Morgan, 41, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class A misdemeanor, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for driving under the influence and a one-year jail sentence for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered her to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,556.70 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ryne Timothy Theis, 32, of Morris, Illinois, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete standard terms and conditions.