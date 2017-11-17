Court Report: Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 13, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Anthony Joseph Peterson, 29, of Vernal, entered a guilty plea to the unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony, theft, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Natosha Louise Alvarado, 38, Magna, entered a guilty plea to the unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony, and mail theft, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Ann Marie Donahue, 47, of Heber City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony. The court ordered her to complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. She also entered a guilty plea for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, and ordered her to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of spending two days in jail, pay a $1,430 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Zachary Lee Line, 26, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence for impaired driving. The court also imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,430 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Alexander Thomas Pollard, 21, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to stalking, a class A misdemeanor. He also entered a guilty plea to electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve six days in jail, pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Orlando Jesus Rojas, 21, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor, and providing a false personal identity to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for attempted failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and imposed a 90-day jail sentence and a $750 fine for providing a false personal identity to a peace officer. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Urcicio Carranza Vazquez, 38, of Park City, was sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the Court imposed a 120-day jail sentence. The court placed him on supervised probation for 60 months, and ordered him to serve 120 days in jail with credit for 103 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Lawana Lee Inman, 51, of North Salt Lake, entered a guilty plea to retail theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, and ordered her to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Victor Orlando Hierz, 39, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for two counts of burglary, both second-degree felonies; theft, a second-degree felony; two counts of burglary of a vehicle, both class A misdemeanors; and two counts of theft, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed one-to-15 year sentences at the Utah State Prison and $10,000 fines for the burglary charges and theft. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 120 days in jail with credit for 120 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.