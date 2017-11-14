Court report: Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Cory Sonner, 36, of Iowa, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance for joyriding, a class A misdemeanor, and burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay an $800 fee, complete 40 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Jason Christopher Adams, 39, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Clinton Robert Duncan, 37, of Fort Duchesne, entered a guilty plea to failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Tayten Trent Graham, 19, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to taking, transfering, selling or purchasing protected wildlife, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Nicholas Malcolm Larsen, 19, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to attempted wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Felicia Elise O'brien, 53, of Minneapolis, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, and ordered her to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

John William Brown, 40, of West Valley City, Utah, entered a guilty plea to theft, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Israel Gaspar, 24, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault, a class B misdemeanor, and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine on each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Caitlin M. Swenson, 39, of Murray, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 75-day jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed her on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered her complete other standard terms and conditions.

Leslie Charles Keller, 39, of Chicago, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.