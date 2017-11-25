Court Report: Nov. 20, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 20, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Dawnell Sharp Nielsen, 45, of Roy, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of serving two days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Richard A. Mikesell, 63, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $350 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Carlos Zavala, 25, of West Valley City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Melissa Dee Galovich, 30, of Kamas, was sentenced for assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on probation for 24 months with Summit County Probation, and ordered her to serve 14 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Arian Huerta, 18, of Kamas, was sentenced for two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 127 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jesse Lee Ryan Major, 34, of West Valley City, was sentenced for possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance, and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for theft. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to successfully complete Davis County Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Oscar Rolando Palacios, 43, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offenses of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 120-day jail sentence with credit for 111 days served. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.