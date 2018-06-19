Court report: Oakley man sentenced for attempted aggravated burglary

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 11, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Ambrosia Perez, 24, of La Puente, California, entered a guilty plea to obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a nine-day jail sentence with credit for nine days served and ordered her to issue a letter of apology.

Christopher Cory Burnett, 43, of Oakley, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 23.

David Lee Dial, 62, of Roseburn, Oregon, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 60-day jail sentence with credit for 12 days served.

Charles David Kelly, 37, of Fairfield, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, and purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 22 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Margo Wengreen, 33, of Orem, entered a no contest plea to driving with a measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,900 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months, and ordered her to serve 17 days in jail with credit for 17 days served, pay $680 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Braiden Eric Guido, 20, of Hiawatha, Kansas, was sentenced for: failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony; criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; and assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison with credit for 58 days served.

Forrest Ted Smith, 26, of Evanston, Wyoming, was sentenced for two counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 36 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Caitlin M. Swenson, 40, of Murray, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 24 months, and ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.