Court Report: Park City man enters guilty plea to assault on a peace officer or military service member

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Alai Hussein Harb, 25, of Murray, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve four days in jail with credit for four days served, complete 20 hours of community service, and other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Jeff Anderson, 34, of Midway, entered a guilty plea to attempted retail theft, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Cody Paris Belgard, 29, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession of false personal information with the intent to be another person, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve 21 days in jail with credit for 14 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

James Steven Busey, 52, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Krickett Marie Forman, 30, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Alan Dee Hoggard Jr., 36, of Buffalo, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve 45 days in jail with credit for four days served, comply with all terms of probation and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Amie Kendall Kessler, 41, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to successfully complete and comply with all terms and conditions of the Summit County Drug Court program.

Victor Angel Lara-Suarez, 41, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and damage or interruption to a communication device, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

Linsie Madeline May Schmidt, 26, of Highland, entered a guilty plea to attempted retail theft, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Michael Thomas St. Angelo, 30, of Mine Hills, New Jersey, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended. The court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 22 days in jail, pay $2,500, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Timothy Steingass, 32, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 12 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Andrew Donn Whytock, 47, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay $750 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jesse Lee Miles, 21, of West Jordan, was sentenced for the offenses of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail with credit for one day served, pay $2,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Amber Starr Pearson-Wheeler, 50, of Sandy, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.