Court report: Park City man enters into plea for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 27, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Cody Anne Arko, 42, of Heber City, was sentenced for the offense of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Jacob Theron Crosby, 44, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The Court imposed a 90-day jail sentence with credit for 10 days served.

Victor Manuel Gonzalez-Salgado, 50, of Coalville, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 60-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Quinton Lee Holmes, 28, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; and identity fraud, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions.

Tazzmon Tudy Ramirez, 20, of Casa Grande, Arizona, was sentenced for two counts of dealing in materials that are harmful to a minor, each third-degree felonies. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court imposed a 77-day jail sentence. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 77 days in jail with credit for 77 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.