Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 4, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Kambiz Bakhtiari, 37, of Taylorsville, entered a guilty plea to retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

Vicente Tapia, 19, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

Ezequiel Rangel, 46, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.