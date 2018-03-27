Court Report: Park City man pleads guilty to attempted aggravated assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 19, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Christopher Cory Burnett, 43, of Oakley, entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for April 30.

Michael R. Diamond, 47, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation for 12 months with Summit County Probation, and ordered him to pay $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Darin Lamar Donalson, 48, of Las Vegas, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 40-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 24 months and ordered him to serve 40 days in jail with credit for two days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Able Godoy, 25, of Kearns, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Julio Cesar Pena, 56, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to attempted theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 360-day jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12-months, and ordered him to pay $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Journey Ira Rose, 34, of Salt Lake City, entered a no contest plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence with credit for 12 days already served. The sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation for 12 months with Summit County Probation and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Maya Christina Tucker, 57, of San Francisco, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 18 months, and ordered her to pay $7,250 and complete other standard terms and conditions.