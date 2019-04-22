Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to attempted burglary and interfering with an officer

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 15, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Lauren Alexandra Adams, 21, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,000 fine. The court suspended 355 days, placed her on court probation for 18 months and ordered her to serve 10 days in jail with credit for one day served, pay a $2,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ariel L. Bezoski, 27, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 3.

Cordero McCullar, 30, of Chicago, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The court suspended the jail sentence, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kollins Kurtis Olson, 30, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $300 fine, complete 35 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Richard Reyes, 29, of Chicago, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The court suspended the jail sentence, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Taeir Samir, 42, of Chicago, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The court suspended the jail sentence, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Mohammed Abdalah Sharkh, 24, of Tinley Park, Illinois, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The court suspended the jail sentence, placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kristina Xiong, 40, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1.

Sydney Leigh Ausseresses, 24, of Salt Lake, was sentenced for the offense of assault against a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor; propelling a bodily substance, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for assault against a peace officer or military service member in uniform. The court suspended 361 days, placed her on court probation for 24 months and ordered her to serve four days in jail with credit for four days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Luke Dennis Menders, 31, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony, and interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for May 20.