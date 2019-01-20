Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to attempted obstruction of justice

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 14, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Craig James Rasmussen, 40, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted obstruction of justice, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine. The court suspended the jail sentence and placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Malessa E. Aguilar-Reynoso, 21, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Darrell Stewart Sargent, 26, of Oakley, entered a guilty plea to attempted assault by a prisoner, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Tyler Jason Thompson, 23, of Lehi, entered a guilty plea to obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor; unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor; and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Korey Mitchel Smith, 24, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. The prison sentence was suspended. The court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 95 days in jail with credit for 95 days served, pay a $1,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cynthia M. Ryman, 63, of Walkerton, Indiana, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $1,900 fine. The prison sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 20-day jail sentence. The court placed her on court probation for 12 months and ordered her to serve 20 days in jail, pay a $1,900 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.