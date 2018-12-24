Court report: Park City man pleads guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Juvencio Celestino-Feliciano, 32, of Oakley, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered him to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Natalie Dianne Smith, 43, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and suspended 330 days. The court placed her on court probation for 18 months and ordered her to serve 35 days in jail with credit for 35 days served, pay $82.50 in restitution, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joshua Vern White, 42, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and suspended 285 days. The court place him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to serve 80 days in jail with credit for 40 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.