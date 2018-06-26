Court report: Park City man sentenced to jail for assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 18, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Jason David Arnold, 33, of Plain City, entered a guilty plea to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, and attempted theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison for each count. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered him to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Traci Lea Prothro, 45, of Park City, entered a no contest plea to wrongful appropriation, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence, but the sentence was suspended. The court placed her on court probation for 12 months, ordered her to complete 150 hours of community service, pay an $11,870.69 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jose Antonio Calderon-Duenez, 25, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a forged writing or device for writing, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for attempted possession of a forged writing or device for writing and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for possession or use of a controlled substance. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, gave him credit for time served and released him into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Jesse James Cooke, 24, of Hideout, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to theft, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to pay a $3,128 fine, complete 30 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Patrick J. Faltys, 27, of Raymond, Nebraska, entered a guilty plea to failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $1,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to pay $1,000 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Kami Leigh Gutierrez, 35, of Ogden, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to pay a $300 fine, complete 25 hours of community service, and other standard terms and conditions.

Carlos Abelardo Rea, 29, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

Krista Leigh Reimer, 38, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for impaired driving. The sentences were suspended and the court placed her on court probation for 12 months, ordered her to pay a $4,793 fine, and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Eric Charles Shallue, 38, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed and suspended a one-year jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to pay a $4,793 fine, and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Suzette Delaine Stewart, 39, of Ogden, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered her to complete 25 hours of community service, pay a $300 fee, and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Robby James Stoddart, 28, of Tremonton, entered a guilty plea to burglary, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

Sherrie Lynn Taylor, 44, of Fort Valley, Georgia, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed her on court probation for 18 months, ordered her to pay a $4,793 fine, and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Scott Grover, 49, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 22 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.