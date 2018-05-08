Court report: Park City man sentenced to probation for assault

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 30, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

David Ramsay Boline, 22, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to stalking, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

David James Dantonio, 31, of Cottonwood, Arizona, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor, and refusal to provide information or willfully providing false information, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $1,900 fine for attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and imposed a six-month jail sentence for refusal to provide information or willfully providing false information. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 45 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, pay a $1,900 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael Robert Diamond, 47, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,400 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,400 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Braiden Eric Guido, 20, of Hiawatha, Kansas, entered a guilty plea to failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Forrest Ted Smith, 26, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Tina J. Spencer, 43, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 4.

Jason Dale Williams, 36, of Evanston, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Christopher Cory Burnett, 43, of Oakley, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for attempted aggravated assault and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 49 days in jail with credit for 49 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Charles Kalani, 24, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.