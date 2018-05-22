Court report: Park City woman pleads guilty to DUI

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 14, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Nicholas Frank Cheney, 33, of Sandy, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for possession or use of a controlled substance, and imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,500 fine for possession or use of drug paraphernalia. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Samuel Lee Allen, 33, of Garden City, Kansas, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Denny N. Cho, 44, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9.

Quincy Jones Edwards, 39, of Sandy, entered a no contest plea to a charge of accepting a bribe to prevent prosecution, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

Joseph Arthur Gomes, 39, of Scott City, Kansas, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months, and ordered him to serve 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Earl Gross, 31, of Las Vegas, entered a no contest plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero- to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Lee James Gunter, 26, of West Jordan, entered guilty pleas to two counts of obstructing justice, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 24 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Rolando Morales, 34, of Park City, was sentenced for the offenses of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for possession or use of a controlled substance and imposed a 180-day jail sentence for possession or use of a drug paraphernalia. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Cody Odell Rasmussen, 24, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted sex abuse of a child, both third-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

Kara Lynne Smith, 48, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a third-degree felony. The court reduced the charge to a class A misdemeanor and imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed her on probation for 24 months with Summit County Probation, and ordered her to serve 20 days in jail and 43 days of monitored home confinement, pay a $1,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cory Ross Montgomery, 31, of West Valley City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to theft, a third-degree felony. The court ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $2,500 and complete 50 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.