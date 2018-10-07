Court report: Salt Lake City man sentenced to probation for more than 10 charges

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 1, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Nicolas Beall, 30, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Julio Alejandro Maldonado, 27, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Brittney Louise Rohde, 28, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. The sentence was suspended. The court placed her on court probation for 18 months and ordered her to serve 20 days in jail with credit for 20 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Marvin Lawrence Stevens, 33, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to theft, a second-degree felony, and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Nathan Jacob Hautala, 30, of Salt Lake City, received sentences for the following charges: a suspended one-year jail sentence for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a class A misdemeanor; a suspended one-year jail sentence for obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor; a suspended one-year jail sentence for possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a class A misdemeanor; a suspended one-year jail sentence for possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; a suspended 180-day jail sentence for possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; a suspended 180-day jail sentence for driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; a suspended 180-day jail sentence for reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; a suspended 180-day jail sentence for interfering with a public servant, a class B misdemeanor; a suspended 180-day jail sentence for interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; a suspended 180-day jail sentence for an interlock restricted driver violation, a class B misdemeanor; a suspended 90-day jail sentence for providing a false personal identity to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor; and a suspended 90-day jail sentence for driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered him to complete 80 hours of community service, and other standard terms and conditions.

Katie Lynn Burton, 35, of Midway, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to assault against a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor. She also entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.