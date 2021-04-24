Court report: Week of April 19

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 19, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Seth Michael Gnader, 37, of Pearland, Texas, pleaded guilty to assault, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, gave the defendant credit for five days served in jail and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 359-day jail sentence for the class A misdemeanor and a suspended 175-day jail sentence for the class B misdemeanor. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Jennifer London Menlove, 43, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

Charles Thomas Ochello, 40, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to domestic violence assault, a class A misdemeanor, and attempted commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Avery John Waller, 45, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Keri Ann Debenham, 45, of Evanston, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

Shawn Paul Grace, 49, of Draper, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 14 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.