Court report: Week of April 26

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 26, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Carlos T. Rodriguez-Pastor, 62, of Scottsdale, Arizona, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Timothy John Hannig, 47, of Orem, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Rafael Pena Acosta, 36, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Deanna Jan Bischoff, 36, of West Valley City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to retail theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Anthonee Jae Derosier, 24, of West Jordan, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Elder Daniel Godinez-Castro, 18, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Wavey Glenn Green Sr., 51, of Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $1,400 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Brittney Lynn Oliver, 39, of Kamas, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court.

Mohammed J. Quaisar, 53, of Midvale, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $1,500 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Colton James Wilson, 27, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Daniel Joseph Monk, 37, was sentenced for two counts of violation of a protective order, each third-degree felonies. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on each count. Those sentences are to run concurrently.

Danielle Deana Jensen, 33, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for six months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.